“Go home August, you’re drunk,” is a thought that most East Coasters, West Coasters and nearly every person currently residing on the steamy parts of this planet is thinking. And one of the many downsides of feeling uncomfortably balmy is, of course, that it seriously complicates the whole hair-and-makeup thing. Who wants their glam to stream down their face into a pool of sweat five seconds after leaving the house? No one. Well, luckily for Us, Lily Aldridge snapped an on-location selfie (in NYC, where it is sweltering) and her hair and makeup couldn’t have been more suited to the obscene temps.

Britney Spears’ Love Life: See the Singer’s Relationship History

First, her hair look was essentially made for 95 degrees and up thanks to the handiwork of celebrity hairstylist Michael Silva. The style: a wet finish with texture, texture, texture. There’s no point in rocking stick straight hair in this kind of heat. Instead, add a ton of salt spray and work with your natural wave if you’ve got it. Because, hey, it’s going to be sweaty anyway — you might as well spare yourself the energy of trying to work against it.

Is Yellow the New Millennial Pink? See the Hottest Hue on the Red Carpet

The same general rule applied to Aldridge’s makeup, courtesy of Hung Vanngo. Instead of risking dreaded creasing or, gasp, runny mascara, the beauty pro kept the supermodel’s eyes clean and instead brushed up her brows to define her peepers. The focal point of the whole look was the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s orange-y flush — you know, the kind you get from a day spent in the sun. It’s warm and natural and blended to perfection. Plus, in weather like this, folks are more prone to redness in general and this blush technique blends with it perfectly.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

And the finishing touch? The same gorgeous, but sheer blood orange hue dabbed on Aldridge’s famous pout. While Vanngo didn’t share the specific products he used for this, Stylish can vouch for Glossier Cloud Paint in the hue Dawn for a similar effect.

Consider your too-hot-to-function-let-alone-glam-yourself beauty look found.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!