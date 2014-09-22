Another day, another crop top for Taylor Swift!

In fact, the “Shake It Off” singer worked not one but two crop-topped ensembles during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, on Friday, Sept. 19.

Before Swift took the stage, the bonafide pop princess, 24, entered the press room at the MGM Grand Casino and Resort in the festival’s signature hues: a strapless, bandeau white top paired with a fire engine red pencil skirt, both by Calvin Klein Collection.

To complete the red carpet look, the “Bad Blood” songstress, who will release her fifth studio effort, 1989, on Oct. 27, added matching red lipstick, loose waves, and black and white sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Before taking the stage, the Pennsylvania native quick-changed into a bubblegum pink Jessica Jones two-piece, also cut to showcase her toned tummy. The “22” warbler met the audience in the sparkling long-sleeved crop top and matching flared miniskirt, not to mention a pair of sky-high booties covered in rhinestones.

Fabulous, though the statement footwear didn’t come pre-bedazzled: “It took Taylor's wardrobe people three or four hours to put all the rhinestones on her shoes last night,” a backstage source spilled to Us Weekly.

