Stylish

Taylor Swift Wears Two Very Different Crop Top Outfits at the iHeartRadio Music Festival — See the Looks!

By
Taylor Swift at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 19, 2014
Taylor Swift stuns on the red carpet in Calvin Klein at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19. David Livingston/Getty Images

Another day, another crop top for Taylor Swift!

In fact, the “Shake It Off” singer worked not one but two crop-topped ensembles during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, on Friday, Sept. 19.

PHOTOS: Taylor’s sparkly dress collection

Before Swift took the stage, the bonafide pop princess, 24, entered the press room at the MGM Grand Casino and Resort in the festival’s signature hues: a strapless, bandeau white top paired with a fire engine red pencil skirt, both by Calvin Klein Collection.

PHOTOS: Taylor and more stars’ looks for less

To complete the red carpet look, the “Bad Blood” songstress, who will release her fifth studio effort, 1989, on Oct. 27, added matching red lipstick, loose waves, and black and white sandals by Christian Louboutin.

taylor swift performs at iheart radio
Taylor Swift shimmies in a Jessica Jones two-piece at iHeartRadio on Sept. 19. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Before taking the stage, the Pennsylvania native quick-changed into a bubblegum pink Jessica Jones two-piece, also cut to showcase her toned tummy. The “22” warbler met the audience in the sparkling long-sleeved crop top and matching flared miniskirt, not to mention a pair of sky-high booties covered in rhinestones.

PHOTOS: Taylor’s best red carpet moments

Fabulous, though the statement footwear didn’t come pre-bedazzled: “It took Taylor's wardrobe people three or four hours to put all the rhinestones on her shoes last night,” a backstage source spilled to Us Weekly.

Which of Taylor’s crop-topped ensembles do you prefer? Tweet with @UsWeekly using hashtag #stylebyUs!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more