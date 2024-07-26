Hezly Rivera is ready to go for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics — but not without her must-have items.

The 16-year-old gymnast exclusively broke down everything she carries in her Team USA Nike backpack in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “That’s usually what I use all the time and I have pretty much all my essentials in there,” she tells Us of her bag, which fans can get their own version of at teamusashop.com.

Just days away from competition, Rivera tells Us that it has been her dream to go to the Olympics for years. “I was 7 or 8 when I really knew the Olympics were what I wanted,” she shares.

She also notes that “training has been going really well” for herself and teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey. “I’m just trying to stay in a good mindset and, you know, trying to be as healthy as possible,” she says, adding that she’s “very excited” to make her Olympics debut.

Feeling good on the inside and out is something reflected in the items Rivera carries in her bag, from skincare and makeup products to her favorite snacks and drinks.

Keep scrolling to find out what Rivera’s carrying in her Olympics bag:

Goldfish Crackers

Hitting the gym as much as Rivera does works up an appetite. “I like Goldfish,” the New Jersey native tells Us. “They have to be Xtra Cheddar. Those taste the best.”

Aquaphor Lip Balm

What does the gymnast reach for most frequently? “My Aquaphor. Every time my lips are chapped, I just put it on. It helps a lot.” Rivera is also a fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and the Laneige Glowy Balm.

CeraVe Lotion

“In the gym, even though you are sweating, your skin gets very dry and cracks,” she explains. So, she always carries CeraVe moisturizer. More of her go-to skincare products include the Laneige Cream Skin 2-in-1 Toner & Moisturizer, the Laneige Bank Cream Moisturizer and the Laneige Hydro UV Broad Spectrum SPF.

Her iPad

“I’m an iPad kid,” she tells Us. “I just love watching stuff on it.”

Rare Beauty Mascara

“Even though it’s not waterproof, it keeps my lashes curled, like, the whole day,” she says.

Hourglass Concealer

Rivera named the concealer as one of her must-have beauty products.

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

Another of the athlete’s favorite products from Selena Gomez’s makeup brand is the liquid blush. “You can apply a little bit then build up as much color as you want,” Rivera tells Us.

Body Spray

Rivera tells Us that her Tree Hut Moonlight Glow Wellness body mist “brings such good smells and good vibes.”

Gift Cards

Rivera keeps gift cards in her wallet. Her faves? Target and Sephora.

Headphones

Rivera says she uses her Beats headphones “all the time,” adding, “Any time it’s too loud, I just put them on.”

Water Bottle

“I don’t really like sweet drinks,” she says. So, she fills her Stanley tumbler with ice water.

Motivational Jewelry

The gymnast’s “dream, believe, achieve” chain reminds her of how she became an Olympian.

With reporting by Travis Cronin