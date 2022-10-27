Genius Makeup Created Lucy’s Hives in the Explosive ‘Tell Me Lies’ Finale

The season finale of Tell Me Lies was a lot to unpack! In addition to major plot twists, the ending had Us shook over Lucy’s makeup — and we’re not talking about her eyeshadow or foundation.

During the last few minutes of the explosive episode, viewers watched as Lucy (Grace Van Patten) broke out in hives after seeing Stephen (Jackson White) for the first time at Bree (Catherine Missal) and Evan’s (Branden Cook) engagement party. Making the moment all the more chilling — and relatable — Lucy’s reaction came about slowly, with patches of red dots appearing on her chest one at a time. The moment was easy to miss but helped further stress the toxicity of Lucy and Stephen’s relationship. Though she tried to cover up the blemishes with her shall, it was clear Lucy was uncomfortable. (I mean, Stephen is engaged to her former best friend, Lydia, after all.)

Following the finale, Jenny Lin, the show’s makeup department head, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, October 27, that the hives were a result of special effects makeup and computer-generated imagery. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Lin explained that a lot went into creating the lifelike reaction. “The many conversations, test makeups and research that went into Lucy’s hive design,” the beauty expert wrote over a screenshot of a text thread between herself and her team. In the messages, Lin shared images of real-life hives.

She then shared a photo of her first hive creation on Van Patten’s neck and chest. “HIVES BTWS,” she wrote. “First approved test! Beautiful work and sculpt,” she continued, tagging makeup artist Milene Melendez. “She captured the design, and they were effortless to apply quickly on the day. Convenient when your [special effects makeup] experience from Robert Rodriguez and Queen of the South comes in handy.”

In a follow-up post, Lin shared a clip of the finale moment, writing: “A mix of practical SFX makeup and seamless CGI to make them appear *chefs kiss*.”

Lin boasts an impressive resume, including work on Spy Kids Armageddon, Hypnotic, We Have a Ghost, Last Summer and several seasons of Queen of the South.

The Tell Me Lies season 1 finale premiered on Hulu on Wednesday, October 26, and explored the strained relationships between Lucy, Stephen and their friends as a result of the couple’s chaotic romance.