The Culture Behind the Luxury Watch Market with Watch Trading Co. 

Over the last two years, the pandemic has proven that despite dips in the economy, for those that have money, there’s been no shortage of spending. As many headlines revealed that throughout the pandemic the rich only got richer, the upper class have since found new ways to spend their money on hot commodities including private aircrafts and sailing vessels, second homes, and investments like Bitcoin and other trending cryptocurrencies. But one sector of the economy that straddles the line between an investment and an accessory is the luxury watch industry.

Now recognized as a culture in and of itself, the luxury watch market has spawned global trends, causing massive demands for name brand watches, the most popular being Rolex, Patek Phillipe, and Audemars Piguet. While something as simple and small as a timepiece might come off as unassuming, these subtle accessories speak volumes, as they have evolved into these coveted cultural status symbols that have the capability to distinguish a person.

And what’s more, trends have revealed how the demographic of buyers is not only hugely diverse, but continues to expand even further as the age range that used to be 30-50 is now 20-60. Worn by high-net-worth individuals, entertainers, finance professionals, athletes, and even wannabes, the value in luxury brand watches have only continues to soar. With trends dictated by something as simple as the color of the dial on a Rolex, the bracelet style, the type of metal, or even its size, these watches now sell well above the retail price with buyers that are chomping at the bit to purchase.

As the market demand only continues to grow, pricing has become less of a concern for consumers as the pieces are essentially guaranteed to appreciate. Sourcing these watches is the hard part. With demands high, gone are the days of consumers walking into a Rolex store to purchase their watch. These days, you have to know someone—a luxury watch dealer that not only has access, but one that you can trust. While many have resorted to scouring the internet, often sacrificing their preference and taste just to get their hands on a watch, other alternatives like Watch Trading Co. have become the go-to for these impossible-to-find brand name luxury watches. Dubbed as the unofficial premium watch retailer that can guarantee availability on the styles that they carry, the online company has acquired a reputation for delivering. With shoppers that are educated and informed on the models of watches, Watch Trading Co. is a prime example of a retailer that isn’t just known for its luxury brand watches, but known for engaging with and remaining immersed in the culture of the industry.

“It’s definitely been interesting to witness just how in-demand these watches are. Currently there is such a premium on certain dials. You can have two of the same watch and one could be worth $30,000 more if it has a current trending dial. If the dial is a discontinued one, some of them are doubling, even tripling in their value,” says Watch Trading Co. “So our customers are not only feeling good about their purchases, but also feeling like they made a good investment as well.”