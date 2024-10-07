When Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, she did so in a familiar Carolina Herrera dress that bears special significance.

Markle, 43, originally wore the voluminous red gown to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala back in November 2021, which she attended with husband Prince Harry. The moment marked the couple’s first public appearance after announcing they were taking a step back from their royal duties.

As chronicled in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Markle’s decision to wear red in 2021 was symbolic of the fact that she was no longer privy to the royal palace dress code, which dictates that one may not wear the same color as Her Royal Highness, the late Queen Elizabeth II, or that donned by another more senior member of the royal family.

Hence why, prior to then, Markle was primarily seen in a neutral color palette, which she explained was all part of an attempt to “blend in” rather than stand out on the world stage. “Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color,” Markle said in the Netflix series. “There was thought in that.”

She continued: “I’m not trying to stand out here. So, there’s no version of me joining this family and trying not to do everything I could to fit in.”

In its original state, the custom Carolina Herrera design was daring by royal standards but not devoid of pomp and circumstance, thanks to a sweeping Watteau train. Markle, too, leaned into the formality in 2021 with her glam — namely, a slick high bun that was nothing if not regal. Photographed next to Prince Harry, now 40, who wore a streamlined navy wool and cashmere tuxedo by Giorgio Armani to the event, the couple was the picture of all-American glamour.

However, when Markle upcycled the gown on Saturday evening, she seemed to be embracing her independence. She left the grand train at home, allowing the dress to take on a more streamlined column silhouette. Markle also, quite literally, let her hair down, with a crown of relaxed waves that read more “West Coast” than “House of Windsor.”

Sans overskirt, the frock had a fresh feel fit for today while also highlighting its bold front slit.

And as Markle posed on the CHLA red carpet in strappy red sandals, her choice of footwear differed from the pointed-toe pumps she originally wore with the dress in 2021, which could perhaps be considered another departure from royal protocol. According to etiquette experts, open-toe shoes are too informal for the red carpet, making the Duchess of Sussex’s toe cleavage on Saturday a stylish if not radical move.

Markle also kept her jewelry to a minimum, save for a Cartier love bracelet, her wedding ring and a similarly sparkly pinky ring. During the early days of her courtship with Prince Harry, Markle made headlines for her fashion-forward approach to wearing multiple rings and stacked bracelets. The current pinky ring trend is right in line with Markle’s penchant for embracing modern wardrobe choices that allow her to showcase her individuality and personal sense of style.

It seems Markle’s decision to upcycle her wardrobe and accessories is part of a sartorial ripple effect where she’s getting back her roots one red carpet style statement at a time.