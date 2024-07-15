The Meaning Behind Kate Middleton’s Vibrant Purple Wimbledon Dress

Princess Kate Middleton didn’t only rock a purple dress at Wimbledon because the color looks good on her.

Kate, 42, stepped out in a violet Safiyaa design while attending day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, which was held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Sunday, July 14. Her frock featured puffy sleeves, a purple-and-green striped bow on her chest and a pleated skirt that cascaded to her shins. Fans were quick to notice that her outfit was the same hue as the purple cancer ribbon, which raises awareness for those diagnosed with the disease.

Kate — who revealed in March she had been diagnosed with cancer — elevated the piece with nude pointed-toed heels, a gold bracelet and diamond and sapphire ring.

For glam, she donned pink lips, rosy cheeks and long lashes. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and blown out.

At Wimbledon, Kate was joined by her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who wore a blue-and-white polka dot dress featuring frilly sleeves, a ribbon belt and tiered skirt. Her blonde hair was styled in a half-up-half-down coiffure and she topped her look off with pink Ray-Ban sunglasses. (Kate shares Charlotte, along with sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, with husband Prince William.)

Kate’s Wimbledon outing marks her second public appearance since she publicly shared her cancer diagnosis. At the time, she opened up about her diagnosis in a video statement.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” Kate said in the clip. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She went on to share, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.”