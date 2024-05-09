The Riverdale cast showed up in style to support Madelaine Petsch’s new movie.

While Riverdale concluded in August 2023 after 7 seasons, the cast has remained close. Stars including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Erinn Westbrook and Cole Sprouse’s brother Dylan all attended the premiere of Petsch’s new movie, the Strangers: Chapter 1 on Wednesday, May 8, in Los Angeles.

Petsch, 29, for her part, rocked a charcoal plunging gown featuring a halter neckline and flowy skirt. She teamed the frock with dark earrings.

For glam, the actress sported smokey eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, mascara and lined lips. She topped her look off with her auburn tresses parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

At the premiere, she posed with Reinhart, 27, and Mendes, 29. Reinhart dazzled in a black gown featuring a deep sheer V-neck equipped with sequins, a black silky skirt and matching gloves. She accessorized with soft glam and a blow out.

Mendes, meanwhile, opted for a nude frock complete with a scoop neck and pleated skirt. She donned winged eyeliner, diamond earrings and glossy lips. She finished her ensemble with a silver bracelet and white lace-up shoes.

Also at the premiere was Westbrook, 35, who looked chic in a monochrome ensemble. Her outfit featured a fitted ruched coffee colored dress and matching gloves. She accessorized with strappy heels, a brown purse and silver hoop earrings. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and styled in coils.

While Cole, 31, who starred as Jughead in Riverdale, did not attend the premiere, Petsch still posed with his twin Dylan, 31. Dylan rocked a navy blue button-up top and a leather jacket for the Strangers premiere.

According to the plot description, Strangers: Chapter 1 follows Maya (Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) “after their car breaks down in an eerie small town.” The couple is “forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.”

Strangers: Chapter 1 premieres on May 17.