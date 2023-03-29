‘Riverdale’ Cast: Then and Now

A lasting impression. Riverdale is gearing up for its seventh and final season on The CW — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted.

In 2017, viewers were introduced to a group of friends who came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist within their town. Based on the iconic Archie Comics, Riverdale shocked fans with several unexpected twists and turns over the years.

Before the show was renewed for its final season, Cole Sprouse hinted that he was ready to move on to other opportunities after playing Jughead Jones for five years. “I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” he told GQ in March 2022. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

KJ Apa, for his part, said he wasn’t sure how he would approach Riverdale‘s final chapter. “I try not to think about it, because the more I think about it, the more real it becomes,” he told TV Line in May 2022, shortly after the show was picked up for season 7. “I think a lot of us saw it coming, season 7 most probably being the final season. So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to me.”

Apa joked that there was one aspect of playing Archie Andrews that he wouldn’t mind leaving behind, adding, “I can’t say I’d miss dying my hair every week. I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

While filming new episodes, Lili Reinhart clapped back at trolls who celebrated that the hit series was coming to an end.

“A–holes saying ‘can’t wait for this show to end,’ like, babe, why does the show have such an impact on your life that you feel the need to make a public comment about it?” she wrote via Instagram Stories in March 2023. “Run along now.”

Reinhart’s candid response came after she previously weighed in on where she wanted to see Betty Cooper’s story go in season 7. “I would obviously like to see a happy ending for Betty, knowing that she will be OK — an optimistic, lighthearted note,” the actress detailed to Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “I don’t know who she’s gonna end up with or where, how, why, when — I know nothing about the final season — but I just hope that she’s happy, and you have an idea that things are gonna settle down for her in the best way.”

Scroll down to see then and now photos of the Riverdale cast members: