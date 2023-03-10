A man in love! Cole Sprouse’s love life has made headlines over the years as he grew up in the public eye.

The child star rose to fame after appearing alongside twin brother Dylan Sprouse in projects such as Big Daddy, Friends, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Suite Life on Deck and more.

Cole took a break from the industry while attending New York University in 2011. After initially studying film and TV production, the California native changed his major to focus on archaeology and ultimately graduated in 2015.

The photographer made his onscreen return when he booked the role of Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale. After the show premiered in 2017, fans quickly picked up on the chemistry between Cole and costar Lili Reinhart, who portrayed Betty Cooper.

The twosome played love interviews on the hit series, going on to date on and off for more than two years before announcing their split.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole explained via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Reinhart, meanwhile, said she felt like she was “dying” during the aftermath of the split.

“It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” she told Refinery29 that same month. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

The former Disney Channel star later opened up about the challenges he faced while continuing to film with his ex-girlfriend. “It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” he said on a March 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other. We’re good friends now, which is awesome.”

While he didn’t go into major detail, Cole recalled what prompted the actors to pull the plug. “I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [my relationship with Lili] a little earlier,” he added. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole went on to praise his then-girlfriend, Ari Fournier. “She’s my best friend,” he gushed of the model, to whom he was first linked to in 2021. “We get along so well, we do everything together. … As a consequence of our relationship, my life has just improved.”

