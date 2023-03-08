His side of the story. Cole Sprouse got candid about his split from Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart, his Disney past and more on “Call Her Daddy.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 30, sat down with host Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, March 8, podcast episode to discuss his career — and personal — highs and lows. “I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [my relationship with Lili] a little earlier,” he confessed while discussing the pressure he and Reinhart faced in the public eye. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

In a clip released days before the full episode aired, Sprouse discussed his upbringing with twin Dylan Sprouse and hinted at his rocky romantic history. “[I’ve been cheated on] by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” he confessed in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, March 6.

Elsewhere in the episode, the former child star shed light on what it was like to keep working with Reinhart, 26, on the CW drama after they ended their romance. “It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” he explained. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The costars dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” Cole wrote via Instagram that August. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

At the time, the NYU alum praised Reinhart’s talent and plugged her film Chemical Hearts. “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does,” he wrote. “Thanks guys ❤️.”

The Big Daddy actor has since been linked to Ari Fournier, but his split from Reinhart continues to draw attention from Riverdale fans. During a March 2022 interview with GQ Hype, Cole admitted that the “public currency” surrounding their breakup made moving on challenging.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he claimed. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

Reinhart, meanwhile, described the aftermath of her split from Cole as a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end” during an August 2020 interview with Refinery29. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying. It was f–king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it. … I had to face my own pain head-on,” she said.

The Hustlers actress noted that the breakup prompted “the most emotional few months” of her life. “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with,'” she recalled. “In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, ‘Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.'”

Scroll down for Cole’s most eye-opening revelations about romance and more on “Call Her Daddy”: