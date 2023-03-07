Candid insight. Cole Sprouse offered a rare glimpse into his personal life while discussing his past relationships — including his high-profile romance with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

Sprouse, 30, opened up about the ups and downs of his dating history in a sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 9, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, claiming he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends.

When asked about the aftermath of his split from Reinhart, 26, Sprouse noted that the former couple — who continued to work with each other post-breakup — didn’t handle it well at first.

“It was really hard,” he said in the clip, which was uploaded via the podcast’s Instagram page on Monday, March 6. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

The duo, who met on the set of the hit CW series, dated on and off for three years before pulling the plug on their relationship in May 2020. The Five Feet Apart actor later took to social media to confirm the pair’s breakup.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

At the time, the Swimming Lessons author referred to the split as a “black tunnel” that felt like it would never end. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying.’ It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” Reinhart told Refinery29. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s–t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Since calling it quits with Sprouse, the Chemical Hearts actress sparked romance rumors with Spencer Neville in 2022. The Suite Life of Zach & Cody alum, for his part, has been linked to Ari Fournier since February 2021.

The California native previously discussed the negativity directed toward Fournier, 24, from Riverdale fans. “Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he shared with GQ Hype in March 2022. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

Despite calling out the “public currency” that followed his split from Reinhart, Sprouse told the outlet their relationship was “as real as it gets.”