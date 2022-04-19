Friends or something more? After keeping her dating live under the radar, Lili Reinhart sparked romance rumors when she was spotted with Spencer Neville at Coachella 2022.

The Riverdale star, 25, was photographed holding hands with Neville, 31, as they left the music festival’s Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 16. Reinhart held on tight to the actor as he led her away following the event, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

The outing comes shortly after Reinhart’s ex Cole Sprouse opened up about their relationship nearly two years after their split. Late last month, the Disney Channel alum, 29, called his past with the Chemical Hearts star “as real as it gets” during a rare interview with GQ Hype. The photographer also said the “public currency” that came with their breakup wasn’t always easy to deal with.

The former couple dated on and off for three years before pulling the plug on their relationship in May 2020. Sprouse later took to social media to confirm the pair’s decision to part ways.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

That same month, the Swimming Lessons author referred to that period of time as a “black tunnel” that felt like it would never end. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying.’ It was f–king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” Reinhart told Refinery29 at the time. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s–t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Since the breakup, the CW star has kept her dating life private. Sprouse, for his part, has been linked to Ari Fournier since February 2021. During his interview with GQ Hype, the Italy native opened up about the negative response from his fanbase.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said in March. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

