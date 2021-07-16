Accepting it. Cole Sprouse made light of the fact that some fans do not support his relationship with girlfriend Ari Fournier after his split from Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

“Time to piss off the 14yos again,” the Disney Channel alum, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, July 16. He subsequently shared two photos of the model, 22, posing in a floral-printed button-down, a bucket hat and sunglasses.

Sprouse posted another still from the photo shoot on his Instagram account on Friday. “Tippi and the burds,” he captioned the pic.

While some commenters came to the couple’s defense, others reacted just as the actor predicted. “My heart broke with this photo,” one person replied, while another responded, “I’m not OK,” with a broken heart emoji.

Sprouse and Fournier sparked dating rumors in February after they were spotted holding hands while out for brunch in Vancouver, Canada.

The Friends alum notably dated Reinhart, 24, on and off from 2017 to March 2020. He confirmed their split in August of last year after months of speculation about their relationship status.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Reinhart, for her part, opened up earlier that month about the breakup, recalling that she felt like she was “dying” amid the aftermath. “It was f–king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” she told Refinery29. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s–t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Sprouse, who was linked to models Kaia Gerber and Reiña Silva after the split, clapped back at speculation about his love life in April 2020. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he explained via his Instagram Story. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].”