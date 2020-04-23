Speaking up. Lili Reinhart slammed online hate as speculation surrounds her relationship with Cole Sprouse and his rumored involvement with Kaia Gerber.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” the Riverdale actress, 23, tweeted earlier this week in a since-deleted post. “People are a–holes for the sake of being a–holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable ass.”

Reinhart reiterated her point in an Instagram Story post. “Dear everyone on social media, Don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down,” she advised. “Don’t be a f–king a–hole. The world doesn’t need anymore of that s–t.”

Her retorts come at an interesting time, given rumors of a split from Sprouse, 27. However, some fans on Twitter speculated that the Hustlers star was instead responding to criticism aimed at her poetry ahead of the release of her book, Swimming Lessons: Poems.

In similar fashion, the Disney Channel alum reacted to trolls discussing his love life on Sunday, April 19. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he shared via his Instagram Story. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].”

Sprouse continued: “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

The Five Feet Apart star concluded by inviting his detractors to “please eat my delectable plump ass.”

Sprouse was linked to Gerber, 18, earlier this month after the two posted photos from what appeared to be the same place.

The actor and Reinhart were first spotted getting cozy in July 2017. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2019 that the couple called it quits. However, their breakup was short-lived.