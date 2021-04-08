Friendship goals! Camila Mendes shared how her connection with Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch changed since their breakups.

“We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together,” Mendes, 26, told Paper magazine on Wednesday, April 7. “And now we’ve been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we’ve never been closer than we are this season.”

The Palm Springs actress reflected on their close connection, explaining, “It’s really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones.”

Mendes previously dated Riverdale costar Charles Melton from 2018 to 2019. She recently split from photographer Grayson Vaughn after nearly one year of dating.

Reinhart, 24, was in a relationship with costar Cole Sprouse on and off for three years until their split in May 2020. The Swimming Lessons author described that period of time as a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end” during an August 2020 interview with Refinery29.

“I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying. It was fucking rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” Reinhart said at the time. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my shit. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Petsch, for her part, went through a split of her own. In February 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that she and Travis Mills broke up after nearly three years together.

The bond between the Riverdale leads has only gotten stronger as they continue to film season 5 of The CW series during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With quarantine keeping everyone in Vancouver, Mendes recently shared with Us what she learned about Reinhart in that time.

“Lili makes a lot of noise when she sleeps. Like, she’s a sleep talker. She told me this because she downloaded an app where you can record yourself sleeping and see if you say anything,” The Dangerous Lies actress explained exclusively to Us in March. “I think it’s more to measure how long you sleep and if you sleep well that night, but it’ll record you when you’re making noises.”

The Perfect Date star added: “Lili played some for Madelaine [Petsch] and me, and we were dying of laughter. She, like, mumbles so much, and that’s something I never knew until this season.”

Mendes also shared with Us how the Riverdale crew continue to keep in contact since the show’S 2017 debut.

“I wouldn’t say we FaceTime a lot because we are around each other so much, so there’s really no need. Our group text is active. There’s a lot of TikToks being sent back and forth,” the Virginia native said. “We’re always texting each other when personal things happen. We very much lean on each other.”