Madelaine Petsch is officially single. The Riverdale star and boyfriend Travis Mills called it quits after three years together, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

According to one insider, the 25-year-old actress has “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.” Petsch and Mills, 30, were first linked in 2017.

The twosome sparked split speculation earlier this month when Petsch attended several Oscars parties without the Ghosted host. They fueled the speculation when they didn’t post about each other on Valentine’s Day. The duo were last spotted together at Disneyland in December.

Petsch previously told Cosmopolitan that Mills reached out to her via Facebook after Riverdale first aired in January 2017.

“He congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other,” she told the magazine in October 2017. “We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

That August, the duo walked the red carpet together at the Teen Choice Awards. Mills subsequently started making appearances on Petsch’s YouTube channel.

During an interview with Us in May 2019, however, Petsch made it clear that she was too young to be thinking about marriage and kids with Mills.

“I’m career-based right now. Career, career, career, and then if kids happen later … maybe. But right now, I’m good,” she told Us.

While Petsch has since deleted several photos of Mills from her Instagram, she previously gave Glamour insight into why she opted to keep her relationship public.

“I think my generation is extremely cynical about love,” she said in March 2018, “I’m a huge advocate of showing my relationship online because love does exist, and I think it’s so important for our generation to know that love will win. No matter who you love, what you love, it will win. I feel like I see so much online of people being cynical about never being able to find love and it’s become, like, cool. You don’t need it by any means. You can live without it, and you can totally be self-independent and happy. But you can also be in a great relationship that’s rewarding and loving and caring—and that exists.”

With reporting by Brody Brown