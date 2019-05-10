Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes have forged a bond both on screen and off. In fact, as Petsch told Us Weekly, the two are now “double daters officially.”

Petsch, 24, is dating rapper Travis Mills, and Mendes, also 24, is dating Riverdale costar Charles Melton, and the party of four went out for dinner just last month.

“We went to [seafood restaurant] Catch, which is not something we would typically do,” Petsch told Us. “I don’t love the scene, but we needed somewhere to eat quickly. We were all at an event together. We we’re like, ‘Where can we get a really quick table? Let’s go to Catch.’ … I think I had sneakers on and jeans, and everyone was in tight little dresses. I was like, ’Oh, hello.”

Petsch and Mills met on Facebook after the 30-year-old reached out to her to congratulate her on the CW show’s success. And the actress — who is currently promoting her new Privé Revaux sunglasses line — isn’t shy about their love on social media.

“I’m a huge advocate of showing my relationship online because love does exist, and I think it’s so important for our generation to know that love will win,” Petsch told Glamour in March 2018. “No matter who you love, what you love, it will win.”

Watch the video above to see what other Riverdale costar Petsch would love to meet for a double date… and to hear whether she and Mills are thinking about babies!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!