Styling off the set! The Riverdale cast rocked the Met Gala red carpet with a bevy of bold looks.

Lili Reinhart put a colorful twist on the Bride of Frankenstein, pairing a baby-blue romper with a bouffant hairstyle. Her off-the-shoulder ensemble featured ruffled sleeves and fell to the floor. The actress, 22, topped off the look with a floral headpiece, a chain necklace and silver sandals.

Her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, posed for pics by her side in a two-toned suit, patterned with flowers, and tan boots.

The Disney Channel alum, 26, and Reinhart weren’t the only Riverdale couple to attend the Met Gala. Charles Melton and Camila Mendes hit the red carpet together as well.

The New York University alum, 24, wore a feathered yellow Prabal Gurung dress with blue Jimmy Choo Misty sandals that matched her eye makeup and the bow at her back. Melton, 28, subtly sparkled from head-to-toe in a deep blue Sies Marjan suit.

Madelaine Petsch opted for a bright and bold look as well. Her mint dress rose up from her shoulders and puffed out at the bottom a la Lady Gaga. The actress, 24, completed her daring Met Gala debut with glam jewelry, Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals and a pink beauty look.

She documented the hours before the event on her Instagram Story, snapping shots while getting her nails painted and sitting in the backseat of a car. “It’s time,” she wrote.

While Petsch, Melton and Mendes were all first-timers at the Met Gala, Reinhart and Sprouse attended the event in 2018. For their first appearance as a couple, the pair went for a safer, more classic look.

The Ohio native wore a silver H&M dress and matching sandals at the time, while her boyfriend sported a long black suit jacket with cropped slacks.