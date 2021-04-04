Betty’s bedtime! Camila Mendes shared the interesting fact she learned about her Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart,​​​ during quarantine.

“Lili makes a lot of noise when she sleeps. Like, she’s a sleep talker. She told me this because she downloaded an app where you can record yourself sleeping and see if you say anything,” Mendes, 26, explained exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday, March 30, while promoting her partnership with Secret. “I think it’s more to measure how long you sleep and if you sleep well that night, but it’ll record you when you’re making noises.”

The Palm Springs star added: “Lili played some for Madelaine [Petsch] and me, and we were dying of laughter. She, like, mumbles so much, and that’s something I never knew until this season.”

Mendes, Reinhart, 24, and Pietsch, 26, have been filming season 5 of The CW series in Vancouver during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say we FaceTime a lot because we are around each other so much, so there’s really no need. Our group text is active. There’s a lot of TikToks being sent back and forth,” the Virginia native shared. “We’re always texting each other when personal things happen. We very much lean on each other.”

The cast includes Vanessa Morgan, who just welcomed her first child — River, 2 months — with MLB player Michael Kopech.

“She’s holding up great,” Mendes told Us of the new mom. “I’m just kind of giving her space and letting her be a mom and do her thing.”​​​​​​​

The cast has remained close since the show’s 2017 debut. On Sunday, March 28, Mendes shared a series of photos via Instagram of her costars hiking together.

The group outing included exes Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who split again in May 2020 after dating on and off for almost three years. Charles Melton, who dated Mendes from 2018 to 2019, was also in attendance. (Mendes recently split from photographer Grayson Vaughn.) Fellow cast members including KJ Apa, his girlfriend Clara Berry, Drew Ray Tanner, Sommer Carbuccia and Mendes’ friend Mesh Gutierrez rounded out the group.

“Good day :’)” the Palm Springs actress, 26, captioned the slideshow.

With reporting by Diana Cooper