‘This Is Us’ Alum Chrissy Metz: What’s in My Bag?

Chrissy Metz gives us an inside look at her “Halloween-themed” purse from Proenza Schouler — and you might be surprised at some of the items she keeps tucked away.

“It’s sturdy, folks. It’s real sturdy in case you needed to know,” Metz, 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly, while promoting her new children’s album Prayed For This Day. The This Is Us alum also reveals that she often carries multiple small bags inside of her bigger bag when she travels: “Do people do this? So, there’s a bag within a bag, within a purse, within a bag.”

Watch the video above or keep reading to see what Metz always has on her:

Quay After Hour Sunglasses

“I can’t lose them,” the singer explains, noting that “they’re very inexpensive and sturdy,” which Metz loves.

Related: ‘This Is Us’ Cast’s Post-Show Plans All good things … must come to an end — but they also may lead to other good things. This Is Us‘ final season ends with the Tuesday, May 24, series finale, leaving the award-winning cast open for new projects. Milo Ventimiglia, for one, has already begun other projects, reuniting with Gilmore Girls creator Amy […]

Hair Ties

“We always have hair ties,” she tells Us. “And usually different colors because who knows what color my hair is going to be.”

Tums Antacids

“I can’t eat red sauce anymore or fried foods … sad days,” she shares, adding that if she does happen to eat those foods she has her Tums on hand.

Phone Charger

“Look at me twisting it all up and being so organized,” she remarks. “This doesn’t happen often.”

Ryukakusan Herbal Cough Drops

“My favorite Japanese lozenges that my friend Matoko always gets for me when she goes to Japan,” she gushes. “They’re the best.”

Red Leather Zip Wallet With Passport and ID Cards

“I have my SAG-AFTRA card, I got my CVS card,” she explains, adding that she also has a card for the “Good Dog Clubs” for when she gets treats for her dog Mable.

Crystals

“I just love things from the earth. I know that sounds so hooky, kooky,” Metz tells Us. “Some of them are grounding crystals. And I’ve been told that when we travel and we’re on a plane, that it’s important to have something from the earth to sort of ground us. So wherever I’m traveling to, I also like to put my feet on the ground once I get there. Who knows? It works for me.”

NYX Butter Gloss in Creme Brulee

“If I go to any store that has this brand, I will buy every single one,” she gushes, clarifying that “you never know when they’re going to discontinue.”

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump

“She plumps and she’s a beautiful color,” she explains of her recent purchase.

Cord Headphones

“People are like, ‘Where are your airpods?’ I don’t know! They are annoying to charge so I have the old-school, put it into your phone type of thing,” she jokes.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

House Key With Key West Dolphin Keychain

“I love dolphins,” she exclaims.

Mini Emery Board for Nails

“Because who doesn’t need to do their nails at any given moment?” Metz tells Us.