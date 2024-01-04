Tia Mowry is kicking off 2024 unapologetically fierce.

Mowry, 45, gave fans a sexy fashion show via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3. In the reel, she first emerged in a gray zip-up hoodie and joggers before changing into a black Mugler catsuit, featuring cutouts, a plunging neckline, long sleeves and sheer striped pants. Mowry accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a moon charm necklace, chrome rings and patent leather black pumps.

For glam, the actress donned bronzed cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips.

In the video, Mowry posed against the door frame before strutting towards the camera and putting her hands on her hips. She then crouched down and gave the camera a wink and kiss to end the clip.

“Get ready for the most genuine, fun, unapologetic version of myself!” Mowry captioned the video. BFF Gabrielle Union complimented Mowry by writing, ““👀👀👀 I am here for all of these shenanigans 🤩🔥.” Mowry replied with a winking emoji alongside a heart.

This is hardly the first time Mowry has shown off her fabulous style.

Last month, she attended the Los Angeles Wonka premiere in a purple Des Phemmes mini dress featuring a sheer layer embellished with feather and crystal details and a matching slip underneath. She elevated her ensemble with a bedazzled silver purse that accentuated her and silver heels.

Mowry perfectly matched her makeup to her getup with vibrant purple eyeshadow swept over her eyelids and under her waterline, long lashes and nude lips. Her brunette hair was slicked-back into a voluminous top knot.

At the premiere, Mowry was joined by her kids: son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

Both her kids opted for silver looks. Cree, for his part, rocked a black shirt with chrome details while Cairo looked adorable in a reflective pleated skirt finished with a bow on her chest.