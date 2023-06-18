Tia Mowry: Inside a Day in My Life

Tia Mowry is a busy mom, actress and entrepreneur, but she found time to exclusively take Us Weekly through a day in her life as she launched her 4U by Tia haircare line.

“I can’t live without my 4U products,” Mowry, 44 exclusively tells Us.

Earlier this spring, the actress made a major change to her hair. “There’s something so bittersweet about a nice chop. It feels like a release of old memories, both good & bad, but also, an exciting start to a new era,” she shared via Instagram in May after debuting her new short ‘do. “I’m ready to embark on this chapter of my journey, and everyone knows that there’s nothing more monumental to mark it with than a fresh cut 💇🏽‍♀️.”

The Twitches star — who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 5 with ex-husband Cory Hardrict — was surprised by how many people supported her decision to cut her locks.

“The overwhelming support and love I’ve received since sharing my new look has been truly heartwarming,” she shared earlier this month. “This haircut represents so much more than just a change in appearance; it’s a symbol of self-discovery and embracing the beauty of vulnerability ❤️.”

Hair is Mowry’s big focus after founding 4U by Tia, a clean, vegan, cruelty-free hair care line for curls. She wanted products, including gel, shampoo, conditioner and oil, at an accessible price point with non-toxic ingredients.

“It was very important for me to create a line where I can recognize the ingredients,” she told The Zoe Report in February. “It was very important that I had ingredients that were natural and safe for you, your body, the community and the environment. So when you look at these products, you’ll see flaxseed, watermelon extract, sea moss, aloe vera, all of these clean, wonderful ingredients that are good for you. Hemisqualane aka Hemi 15 is in all of the products, and it really helps shape the curls and keeps frizz away; it’s a natural ingredient that’s replacing silicone.”

4U by Tia is available now at Walmart and 4UbyTia.com. Scroll down to go inside a day in Mowry’s life: