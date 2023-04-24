Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

It’s officially over. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have finalized their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, and Hardrict, 43, have dissolved their marriage, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, April 24. While specific details have not been revealed, the exes “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” the paperwork notes.

Mowry and Hardrict’s custody agreement hasn’t changed since they previously agreed to joint physical custody of their son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

The couple met on the set of their film Hollywood Horror in 1999 and sparks instantly flew between them.

In a 2017 YouTube video, Mowry revealed that she had just gotten out of a “terrible relationship” when she met Hardrict, but the Never Been Kissed star was supportive as she dealt with her heartbreak.

“He just had loads of patience with me,” the former Disney Channel star shared. “He was just right there for me and held my hand.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

On Christmas Day in 2006, the Chicago native proposed to Mowry and the duo tied the knot two years later. They welcomed their son, Cree, in June 2011.

In April 2013, the couple decided to renew their vows. The Twitches star revealed at the time that the birth of their son was the reason behind the decision.

“Cree was my motivation and inspiration to renew our vows,” Mowry exclusively told Us at the time. “Cory and I have been together for 13 years and married for five. However, we now have this new miracle in our lives and I wanted to celebrate our love, and what our love together created – Cree!”

Mowry then gave birth to their second child, daughter Cairo, in May 2018.

Fans were taken by surprise in October when Mowry announced she had filed for divorce from Hardrict, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The All American: Homecoming star, for his part, denied any rumors of infidelity after the news broke. “Lies!” he replied to a troll who claimed he “cheated on” Mowry. Hardrict further opened up about the split a few weeks later, saying that he still has a lot of love for his wife.

“It’s love, ya’ll. I love ya’ll for real,” Hardrict told fans during an Instagram Live that month. “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It’s all love.”

Mowry exclusively opened up to Us in November 2022 about her “very difficult” decision to divorce Hardrick.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” she explained. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier.”

Although the divorce has been hard, Mowry’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, said that the Game alum looks the “happiest” she’s been in years.

“I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing,” the Real talk show host, 44, told Entertainment Tonight that same month. “[I said,] ‘You look different, but in a very positive way!’ I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self.”