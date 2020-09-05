‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Never knew how much we’d miss ya! Sister, Sister brought double the sisters and double the fun beginning with its debut episode in 1994.

The ‘90s sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999, introduced fans to real-life twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry (who played Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell) and viewers have never stopped rooting for their career and personal success.

The separated-at-birth comedy also starred Jackée Harry as Tia’s mom, Lisa Landry, and Tim Reid as Tamera’s dad, Ray Campbell. The two are thrown together after their respective adopted daughters learn they’re twins.

Despite being an annoying neighbor, Rodger (played by Marques Houston) was a beloved character to many — some even tuned in to hear the twins say, “Go home, Roger!” The cast was rounded out by love interests Tyreke Scott (RonReaco Lee) and Jordan Bennett (Deon Richmond).

The cast’s close-knit relationship both on and off screen — Harry attended Tamera’s 40th birthday bash in 2018 — has made both fans and the actors alike ready to reboot the series for years.

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen,” Tia told Us Weekly in November 2017.

The show’s dedicated fanbase are at the heart of the desire to get the squad back together.

“I think fans will love it because I just feel very blessed and honored that people are still following my sister and I 20 years later,” the Family Reunion star told Us. “So I think they’ll be excited to see where we are right now and to see our dynamic right now. We’re just excited to just give back to the fans and make them happy, that’s really one of the main reasons why we’re doing it.”

Harry was equally as excited about a possible TV reunion with her longtime friends and costars, telling Steve Harvey in January 2018, “Tia and Tamara are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

In October 2019, Tamera told Us that she is also on board with reviving her teen character and showing fans what the sisters are up to now. “I would do a Sister, Sister reboot, but more of a movie series,” she explained.

As fans wait to see if a reboot actually happens, lovers of the show can watch the full catalog on Netflix.

“It all began here with my sissy! What a blessing to have inspired many at such a young age,” Tamera wrote via Instagram in September 2020, after Netflix’s release of the show. “Representation matters 💕 I’m so grateful and I am so excited for our generation to relive one of my fav jobs in history!”

She added: “I never thought in a million years #SisterSister would become an American classic. Thanks for supporting us throughout the years. I’m forever grateful.”

Scroll down to see what the Sister, Sister stars have been doing decades after the show wrapped.