Married man! Marques Houston and Miya Dickey tied the knot on Monday, August 24, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The bride, 19, and the groom, 39, exchanged vows at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. Their small guest list amid the COVID-19 pandemic included Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee, and recording artist MAJOR., who made a surprise appearance to sing Dickey’s favorite song, “Why I Love You.”

The couple’s wedding followed a surprise quarantine bridal shower amid the coronavirus pandemic for Dickey on July 25, which featured friends joining virtually and sending gifts.

“Literally the best friends/ bridal party I could ever ask for. Thank you guys for setting this lil quarantine bridal shower up for me,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “And thank you to everyone who sent me gifts or just popped on the zoom call to show support and love!!! Love you all so much!💗.”

The nuptials came after the Sister, Sister alum defended his love and their nearly 20-year age difference.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic,” he wrote via Instagram in June. “But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors.”

The You Got Served star revealed that he felt the need to speak out “because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life.”

Houston then explained he met his now-wife at a “Jehovah’s Witness convention” in 2018 after she “became friends” with his manager Chris Stokes’ daughter, Chrissy.

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it,” he continued, noting that he didn’t start dating Dickey until “she was an adult.”

According to the Sacrifice actor, his family and “and the people I am closest to all love her as well” despite the age discrepancy between the couple.

“Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing,” Houston added. “So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life.”

The couple got engaged in March 2019 after five months of dating. “She said ‘YES,’” the producer captioned a photo of the couple’s fingers intertwined at the time — showing off Dickey’s engagement ring.

