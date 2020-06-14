A DIY getaway! Tia Mowry had to get creative when she needed some alone time from her husband, Cory Hardrict, and their two children amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“I locked myself in the bathroom with a glass of wine,” the Sister, Sister alum, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent episode of Quarantine Confessions while promoting her line of vitamins, Anser. “There’s a picture of me on Instagram with a glass of wine. I was hiding from my children and my husband. So there have been many of those moments.”

Mowry shared that she’s been indulging in wine while in self-isolation to the point where she gave herself consistent heartburn. However, she’s cut back on her consumption in recent weeks.

“Let’s just say I had to order another box of wine,” the Family Reunion star admitted. “I do about half a bottle every other day, so that should tell you. But I have slowed down. I have said, ‘You know what? Only on the weekends, because that acid reflux.’ But when [we] first started this quarantine, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, Tia.'”

The Instant Mom alum has also struggled with the pressures of parenting 24/7 while in quarantine. Mowry — who shares Cree, 8, and Cairo, 24 months, with Hardrict, 40, — shared that she has “cried several times” due to feeling “overwhelmed” by her new environment. She eventually learned that it’s normal to feel frustrated under these circumstances — and hopes other moms will be kind to themselves amid all the changes.

“This is the first time you’re being put in this situation,” Mowry said. “So you are going through adjustments. And if you’re frustrated and overwhelmed, it’s OK. And that’s what really helped me. It’s normal for all of us to want to be the best mom that we can be, but you don’t have to put too much pressure on yourself during this time because this is new. So don’t judge others and don’t judge yourself.”

The Tia & Tamera alum has learned another important lesson while in quarantine — she’s no longer interested in having a third child.

“I no longer need therapy [to make a decision about baby No. 3],” Mowry told Us. “No to the no to the no to the no to the no. I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, ‘Yes,’ the next minute I was like, ‘No.’ But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”

For more of the actress’ Quarantine Confessions, watch the exclusive video above.