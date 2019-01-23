Tia Mowry is just like Us! The former Sister, Sister star sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to reveal what really happened the moment she met the one and only Beyoncé (hint: she acted like a total “idiot.”)

Mowry, 40, who was in New York City partnering with McCormick, also divulged some fun facts you might not know about her. The actress didn’t hold anything back when she revealed her childhood crush, a mortifying teenage moment with a former R&B group and how she reacted when twin fans proposed to she and sister Tamera Mowry. Watch the video above!

