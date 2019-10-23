



Baby genius! Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s 17-month-old daughter, Cairo, is already on her way to reading.

“[She has] flashcards with words,” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 22, at the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Party. “We had the picture turned over so she could only see the word. There were all these different cards and I said, ‘Show me where baby is! Show me the baby.’ She turned over one card and was like, ‘Meh,’ and then she got really excited when she saw the word ‘baby.’ So she picked that one up and said, ‘Baby!’ I was like, ‘Was that a coincidence that she noticed it was baby based on the word instead of the picture?’ We did it again and she picked up the word before seeing the picture!”

The Sister, Sister alum, who also shares son Cree, 8, with the actor, 39, went on to tell Us that Cairo isn’t just “very smart,” but “very calm.” Mowry explained, “She’s in her bed, puts herself to sleep from 7:30 to 7. She’s a freaking dream!”

Cree, on the other hand, was not a chill baby when the Family Reunion star and Hardrict welcomed him in 2011. “He was all over the place,” she told Us. “Still is!”

When it comes to expanding her family, the Whole New You author told Us last month that she “needs therapy” to decide if she wants baby No. 3. “Some days I want to have another one, and then other days I’m like, ‘Are you crazy?’” she told Us in September. “I was actually talking to one of my girlfriends and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to have another baby, is that crazy?’ Our pregnancies were really difficult, and she said, ‘Tia, yes — you are crazy. I know you love a challenge and that’s probably why you want another child, but go run a marathon or something! Focus that energy somewhere else.'”

The actress and Hardrict met while costarring in Hollywood Horror and tied the knot in 2008.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan