Working it out! Tia Mowry candidly spoke about her wellness journey following the birth of her two kids.

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, February 25, the Sister, Sister alum posted a photo of herself decked out in workout gear. She smiled as she posed with her hands above her head while in a lunge position.

“Got it in! Working on my #core,” Mowry, 41, wrote. “Let’s talk about the #mid-section after #pregnancy! It can be the most challenging! But I’m having fun with it!”

The Family Reunion actress, who shares son Cree, 8, and daughter Cairo, 2 with husband Cory Hardrict, continued, “I’m not being too hard on myself. I’m embracing the excess skin and stretch marks. Two amazing beautiful children were birthed and I rejoice 🙂 🙏🏽.”

Mowry previously opened up about her postpartum wellness journey this past October, noting via Instagram how she’s learned to do things at her own pace throughout the process.

“I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself in a yoga pose. “I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another? I will never understand that.”

The Instant Mom alum continued, “I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019, Mowry opened up about what it would take for her to consider having a third child with the 40-year-old Oath actor, who she wed in 2008 after eight years of dating.

“I think I need therapy to figure out if I want another one or not,” she explained. “Some days I want to have another one, and then other days I’m like, ‘Are you crazy?’ I was actually talking to one of my girlfriends and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to have another baby, is that crazy?’”