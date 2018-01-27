Get excited! Tia Mowry wants Sister, Sister fans to know that a reboot for the ’90s sitcom is still in the works, but there’s just one hurdle her and her twin sister Tamara Mowry have to overcome before moving forward.

“The thing that I can tell you is we’re trying everything that we can possibly do to make everybody happy and the fans happy,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25. “The thing is there’s no new news that I can report to you, but it’s not dead.”

The actress, 39, added: “There’s a hurdle that we have to jump. There’s only one other hurdle and once we jump this hurdle, it’s on and cracking. We just have to wait until that kind of fleshes itself out.”

The Instant Mom alum also said they have to find a home for the show, adding: “We have the writers. We have everything. Everything is in place, so we’re going to be taking meetings in the next few months, so we’ll see.”

Jackée Harry, who played Lisa Landry on the hit ABC sitcom, seemed to confirm that the show will be coming back during an appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show on January 16. “Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” Harry, 61, said. “Tia and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

The Game alum addressed her former costar’s reaction with Us, saying: “Jackée, I don’t know what happened. My sister and I, we were like, ‘What?’ I think she’s just really excited about this reboot.”

The famous twins starred in the series together, which originally ran from 1994 to 1999.

With reporting by Marc Lupo.

