A love not meant to last forever. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were married for over a decade before calling it quits for good.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 4, alongside a black and white throwback photo of the pair. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The Hot Chick star concluded her statement by saying she is “grateful for all the happy times we had together” before thanking her friends, family and fans for their love and support. Though Hardrict has not yet publicly addressed the split, he did, however, share a cryptic message via his Instagram Story one day before his wife filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and requested joint physical and legal custody of their children, son Cree and daughter Cairo.

Prior to the split, Mowry and the All American: Homecoming star frequently shared details about their family life, with the Disney Channel alum exclusively opening up to Us about the brood’s autumn to-do list in September 2022.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years,” the Twitches star told Us at the time. “We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too.”

In June, the Mistle-Tones actress shared a video via Instagram showcasing happy memories with Hardrict. “You and me since day one,” she captioned the clip.

Mowry and the Chicago native met in 1999 on the set of their film Hollywood Horror.

“It was the last year of Sister, Sister and I had decided to embark on my first feature film. I wasn’t really focused on boys at the time, since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school — however, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me rather quickly,” The Game alum told People in 2020.

After six years of dating, the pair got engaged on Christmas Day and tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed Cree and Cleo in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

“You know what I’m doing? Usually, I would say with just one kid, I’m taking one day at a time. But with two kids, I’m taking two steps at a time,” Mowry told E! News 2018 after giving birth to her daughter. “I’m only looking as far as my two feet can go. I can’t get so far ahead of myself or I’ll get really, really overwhelmed. But you know what they say? It’s harder to go from one to two as opposed to two to three but now I get it.”

Scroll down to learn most about Mowry’s estranged husband: