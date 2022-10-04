A change of plans. Tia Mowry opened up about her and Cory Hardrict’s autumn to-do list with their children less than two weeks before she filed for divorce.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years. We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too,” the 44-year-old Mistle-Tones actress exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

She added that “for some adult time” she and Hardrict, 42, enjoy “horror nights at amusement parks.” The Sister Sister alum and the Brotherly Love actor exchanged vows in April 2008 after eight years of dating. Tia told fans via Instagram that she and Hardrict had split after more than a decade of marriage on Tuesday, October 4.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her and the Gran Torino actor.

She continued: “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we coparent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The Disney Channel alum’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, commented “love you!” on the post alongside a series of heart emojis.

Tia and Hardrict share two children: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. The Invisible actress told Us last month that she was “so content” with being the mother of two.

“I feel like having a boy and a girl is perfect, and I’ve always been really open with my struggles with infertility, so, I just feel blessed with everything that I need. Now it’s all about setting my children up for a happy life. Usually, people will say they’re setting their kids up for success, but to me success equals their happiness, so I’m just focusing on ensuring that my children are happy, healthy and have the life that they need,” she explained.

In June, the Twitches actress shared a video via Instagram highlighting some happy moments with her husband. “You and me since day one,” she captioned the clip. Unlike Tia, Hardrict has not yet publicly addressed the split. He did, however, share a cryptic message via his Instagram Story one day before his wife filed for divorce.

“Acting off of emotions will cost you every time,” the message read. The Illinois native wished the Hot Chick actress a happy birthday via Instagram in June.

“You deserve the very best from this planet. I’ve found the meaning of life because of you,” he wrote at the time. “Keep shining bright baby … love you forever.”