Tia Mowry Schedules ‘Sex Dates’ With Husband Cory Hardrict

Penciling it in! Tia Mowry still keeps her marriage with Cory Hardrict spicy — with the help of a planner.

The Sister, Sister alum, 42, revealed on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the “What to Expect” podcast that she and Hardrict, 40, make time for sex in their busy schedules.

Host Heidi Murkoff said she and her husband had “sex dates” instead of spontaneous hookups. “We had to have sex once a week,” the What to Expect When You’re Expecting author, 61, told Mowry. “That was the rule in our house because otherwise, we wouldn’t get around to it.”

Mowry replied, “Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it. We do too. And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?'”

She added, “But like you said, you do — especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

The Game alum and Hardrict — who tied the knot in 2008 — are the parents of son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2.

Although Mowry is dedicated to devoting time to her husband, the actress sometimes needs space from her family. The Tia & Tamera alum told Us Weekly in May that she would hide from Hardrict and her kids while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I locked myself in the bathroom with a glass of wine,” she said at the time. “There’s a picture of me on Instagram with a glass of wine. I was hiding from my children and my husband. So, there have been many of those moments.”

Quarantine has also helped Mowry realize that she isn’t interested in having a third child. “I no longer need therapy [to make a decision about baby No. 3],” she said. “No to the no to the no to the no to the no. I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, ‘Yes,’ the next minute I was like, ‘No.’ But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”