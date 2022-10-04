It’s over. After more than a decade of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have called it quits.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 4. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Disney Channel alum filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In the paperwork, Mowry cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The Sister, Sister star, who didn’t specify a date of separation, requested joint physical and legal custody of their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. She also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that the former couple have a prenup in place.

Mowry and Hardrict, 42, met while filming Hollywood Horror in 2000. After six years of dating, the pair got engaged on Christmas Day. They later tied the knot in 2008.

Less than one month before their split, Mowry revealed that she had no plans to expand their family for a third time.

“I feel like having a boy and a girl is perfect, and I’ve always been really open with my struggles with infertility, so I just feel blessed with everything that I need,” she exclusively told Us on September 21. “Now it’s all about setting my children up for a happy life. Usually, people will say they’re ‘setting their kids up for success,’ but to me, success equals their happiness, so I’m just focusing on ensuring that my children are happy, healthy and have the life that they need.”

The actress previously opened up about her conflicting feelings when it came to having another baby. “I no longer need therapy [to make a decision about baby No. 3],” she shared with Us in April 2020. “No to the no to the no to the no to the no. I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, yes, the next minute I was like, no. But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”

According to Mowry, being in quarantine amid the COVID pandemic made her cry “several times” because of how “overwhelmed” she felt.

“This is the first time you’re being put in this situation,” she added at the time. “So you are going through adjustments. And if you’re frustrated and overwhelmed, it’s OK. And that’s what really helped me. It’s normal for all of us to want to be the best mom that we can be, but you don’t have to put too much pressure on yourself during this time because this is new. So don’t judge others and don’t judge yourself.”

Later that year, the Game alum also revealed that she and Hardrict had to make time for sex due to their busy schedules, saying on the “What to Expect” podcast in October 2020: “Especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.