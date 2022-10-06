A family unit. Prior to filing divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in October 2022, Tia Mowry frequently shared snaps of her family of four.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote via Instagram in October 2022 alongside a photo of her and her husband of 14 years. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

Mowry, who had been with Hardrict for 22 years before their split, added, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed son Cree three years later. Their daughter Cairo completed the family in 2018.

One month prior to their split, the Twitches star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her Halloween plans with her kids — and Hardict.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years. We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too,” Mowry shared with Us in September 2022.

“For some adult time” the actress added, she and Hardrict like to go to “horror nights at amusement parks.”

Despite their breakup, the couple still appear to be on good terms.

One day after Mowry announced their split, the All American: Homecoming star shared an Instagram post about the season premiere of the CW show, which the Mistle-Tones actress replied to with a bicep emoji.

Hardrict, for his part, took to the comments section to deny cheating on the Germany native after a social media user surmised that infidelity led to their breakup.

“He cheated on her,” the person wrote, to which Hardrict swiftly responded: “Lies!”

Tia’s twin and Sister, Sister costar Tamera Mowry also weighed in on the family news.

“I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” Tamera told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager one day after her sister announced her split from Hardrict.

