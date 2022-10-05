Shutting down the speculation. Amid Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry’s ongoing divorce, the All American: Homecoming star has denied allegations of infidelity.

Hardrict, 42, posted about the CW series’ upcoming season premiere via Instagram on Monday, October 3. The next day, his comments were flooded by fans wondering about what led to the downfall of his marriage to the Sister, Sister alum, 44.

“He cheated on her,” one social media user commented on Tuesday, October 4. Hardrict, for his part, replied: “Lies!”

The Game alum — who married the Illinois native in 2008 — announced several hours earlier that the twosome split after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Twitches actress filed for divorce that same day in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the primary reason for their split.

While Mowry did not list the date of separation in her petition, she requested that the estranged couple share joint and physical custody of son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The actress also asked the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that the pair had previously signed a prenuptial agreement.

While Hardrict had not publicly addressed their split at the time, he did share a cryptic message about his emotional state via his Instagram Story.

“Acting off of emotions will cost you every time,” a quote shared via his social media page read on Tuesday.

Mowry previously had planned for the family of four to celebrate the holiday season together.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years,” the Seventeen Again actress exclusively told Us last month. “We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too.”