Tia Mowry Stuns in a Silky Copper Dress — Channel Her Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to twin with Tia Mowry?

The Sister, Sister alum attended the premiere event for National Geographic’s new anthology series, Genius: MLK/X, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday, January 29. She was undoubtedly dressed to impress for the occasion.

Mowry wore a Veronica Beard Hamina Dress under a black blazer, adding on black heels and a bedazzled purse to go with her sparkling choker. This exact charmeuse dress is still available, and on sale from $598 to $179! But if you’d rather get the look for under $40, you’ll want to stick with Us.

Get the Wusenst Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Mowry’s, this Amazon dress is made of a silky satin and comes in a gleaming copper colorway. While hers featured black lace at the neckline, this more affordable option opts for white, also adding a lace-trim slit at the side of the skirt.

You can style this dress just like Mowry or put your own spin on it. Make it more casual by adding a denim jacket on top, warm it up for winter with a fitted turtleneck underneath or go full formal with an updo and clutch. Up to you!

Want to see some other silky styles with similar designs? You can shop more beautiful dresses we discovered on our search below!

