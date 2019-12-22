Tichina Arnold: What’s in My Bag?





Martin alum Tichina Arnold is always on the lookout for a deal. “I consider myself a Bargain Betty,” jokes the star of CBS’ The Neighborhood. “I love buying things on sale. I literally have a stack of [cards],” she says of her rewards vouchers for Sephora, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and other faves.

Arnold, 50, tells Us what else she holds close.

Off-Key

“My mother said anybody with a lot of keys is a weirdo. I just carry my car key and house key.”

On Call

“I have three iPhones and a Galaxy. One is for business, one is for privacy and another is just in case my daughter loses her phone. And I love the pictures on the Android.”

Smooth Operator

“Women should always carry moisturizer — I use Kopari. My hands get ashy a lot.”

Fresh Mouth

“There’s a pack of Violet[s] in here for my breath just in case I’m in anybody’s face. I was given them as a little girl when I went to church.”

Big Fish

“I always travel with snacks because I don’t like plane food. I carry a pack of tuna fish and seasonings.”

Slick Chick

“You’ll never catch me with nappy sideburns. I slick them down with Ebin Edge Tamer — my favorite.”

What else is inside Arnold’s MCM tote? A Gucci wallet; a laptop; a charger; Urban Outfitters hoop earrings; a Louis Vuitton agenda; a black, white and beige scarf; blotting paper; Maybelline Voluminous Butterfly Sculpt mascara; a Nars red lipstick; a Mac clear Lipglass; a Pottery Barn card; a Caruso card; an iPic Theater card; a Bloomingdales card; an Amazon gift card; a Chops restaurant card; a key; Ziplock bags; Naphcon-A eye drops; tissues; a copy of Harpers Bazaar; a Gold Emblem Abound Jalapeño Cheddar Quinoa Puffs; Kettle salt and pepper chips; a bottle of Core and essential oil.

The Neighborhood airs on CBS, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.