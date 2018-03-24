Toni Braxton: What’s in My Bag?

Toni Braxton’s sons are always close to her heart. When she’s not wearing the Tiffany & Co. heart-shaped diamond necklace Denim Cole, 16, and Diezel Ky, 15, gifted her, it’s kept “safe,” stashed in her Fendi. Notes the Sex & Cigarettes singer (her disc’s out now): “It means a lot to me.”

The 50-year-old shares her other valuables exclusively with Us Weekly.

Shop ’Til She Drops

“I have a TJ Maxx card. I love browsing their runway collection and the designer handbags.”

Coming Clean

“When I travel, I have Wet Ones and Purell because I’m a bit of a germaphobe. Everyone who knows me knows that I always have those on me.”

Pick of the Bunch

“I usually have a banana in my bag. My trainer tells me I should be keeping one in there. I also grab an apple before any show. It actually helps calm my throat.”

Nailing It

“When a nail comes off, I cover it with a Band-Aid so people don’t notice. They just think I have a little cut. Sometimes I’ll have, like, three or four on, and people ask, ‘What happened!’”

Taking a Breather

“I like to wear no makeup when I’m traveling to give my skin a break. I have a wrap — it’s a turban from Amazon, so I can sleep without having to mess my hair.”

What else is inside her bag? A black Cartier wallet; an iPhone 7 Plus; an iPad; an iPad Mini; Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in black; BeatsX earphones; a black fuzzy blanket; sparkly flip-flops; a pair of Betsey Johnson black reading glasses; a pair of Ralph Lauren tortoiseshell glasses; a Minnie Mouse watch; a MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo; a MAC Studio Fix Powder Foundation; a MAC Lip Pencil in Cherry; Carmex; two tubes of Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve; a Vons card; a Walgreens card; a Conair Folding Brush & Comb; a lint roller and baby aspirin.

