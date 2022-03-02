Utensils down, beauty up! Gail Simmons is busy getting ready for the season 19 premiere of Top Chef, but the Bravo personality took some time to show Us Weekly how she gets her Beauty Sleep on after a long day of being on set. Watch the exclusive video above to see the Canada native wind down with Us.

Though her routine might seem intense, she clarified: “I do this routine on days when I’m on TV or appearances, but on regular days at home, I wear very little makeup and hate washing my face at all before bed. My husband always makes fun of how lazy I am at night and always has to remind me to do it.”

Keep it Simple

“I start with a makeup removing wipe, I use something really simple and hypo-allergenic. I use these Simple Cleansing Wipes or a brand like Neutrogena,” she showed Us. “I like something that is really gentle on my face because I actually have really sensitive skin and I break out in hives all the time. It’s crazy that we paint this on our faces to be on television. This is a very satisfying process.”

Smooth Like Butter

“The product that I use when I’ve had a lot of makeup on my face for the whole day and I really want to like moisturize it but not strip it, is Drunk Elephant’s Makeup Melting Butter Cleanser. It’s like this oil bomb cleanser that I find really, really helps to keep my face moisturized because I do have dry skin and it comes with this bamboo booster. It all sounds very complicated, but this acts like an exfoliant. So I put a little of bit into the bomb,” Simmons explained, while demoing the process. “It feels really good because I’m like essentially spreading butter on my face, which is true to my brand.”

Dry Skin Solution

“Once a week I use this intense exfoliator — Alba Botanica’s Acnedote Face and Body Scrub. My husband found this product and I kind of stole it from him,” she said. “I put a little bit on my face once a week to really just get soft again and take off any dead skin, especially in the winter because my skin gets so dry, and then I moisturize.”

Hydrate your Skin

“I put on a little Ahaha’s eye cream — a brand from the Dead Sea. It’s extreme firming eye creme – which we can all use,” the Good Dish host said. “This is my favorite moisturizing oil – it’s Tata Harper Next Generation Beauty — 100 percent natural, non-toxic – nourishing oil. I put it on at night after I’ve cleansed. I feel that it’s so beautiful and luxurious on my skin. It smells so good. Also, once a week, I’ll use a face mask. One I like is Ultra Hydrating Mask from Follain which is a non-toxic beauty company that I love.”

Final Steps

“Before I go to bed, I will also put some hand cream on or body moisturizer because my hands get so dry at night. This is a body cream that I love from Skin Fix.It’s called Barrier+. It’s like a marshmallow on your body,” Simmons shared. “One last step is a lip mask. My lips get so dry, I probably don’t drink enough water and it’s so cold in New York City and really dry so I use this amazing lip mask by Morphe.”

Catch the premiere of Top Chef on Bravo Wednesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET and on The Good Dish weekdays.