Making it work! Tori Spelling was spotted with an unconventional accessory while out and about in Los Angeles.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star, 49, donned a sparkly hot pink eye patch as she walked hand in hand with hairstylist Laura Rugetti on Monday, March 27. Spelling paired the bejeweled addition, which covered her left eye, with a cropped fuchsia blazer that exposed a tattoo on her torso. The California native completed the look with a black satin pleated skirt and a pair of bow-adorned platform heels. For glam, Spelling rocked dramatic lashes, rosy eyeliner and a glossy lip. She styled her blonde tresses in bouncy curls.

Spelling revealed to fans via her Instagram Story on Friday, March 24, that she was recovering after having an ulcer removed from her eye, explaining the patch. “Thx to all the well wishes and concern,” she wrote. “Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It’s actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and doctor said it will ‘hopefully’ heal in 7-10 days.”

On Monday, Rugetti matched Spelling, — minus the patch— sporting a similar jacket and a billowing black wrap skirt. The beauty guru also rocked pink heels and wore her mane in beachy waves.

This wouldn’t be the first time Rugetti and Spelling had a twinning moment. The duo wore matching “dead bride” costumes at a Halloween party in Hollywood in October 2021. Spelling’s look included a corset, fishnet tights and white boots. Rugetti, meanwhile, opted for a white silk dress. Both women carried a bouquet of black roses.

One month earlier, the gal pals stepped out in coordinating denim jumpsuits for dinner at Catch LA. Spelling styled her onesie with a Gucci crossbody bag and black boots as Rugetti selected a Saint Laurent envelope bag and off-white cowgirl boots.

Rugetti isn’t Spelling’s only night-out partner. On February 22, the Scary Movie 2 star and her husband, Dean McDermott, enjoyed a double date with Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, in Malibu. The group smiled as they posed for photos during their evening on the town.

For the occasion, Spelling looked fierce in a mesh black tank and high-waisted green pants. Richards, 52, meanwhile, played it cool in a faux fur coat, flared jeans and Louis Vuitton boots.

The outing came nearly a month after Spelling confessed that she secretly subscribed to Richards’ OnlyFans page.

“I’ve been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and — I’m not going to lie — I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail?’” Spelling confessed while appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” show in January. “So, I looked at it and, of course, it shows something like ‘Unless you subscribe, you can’t get it.’ So, of course I subscribed under a fake name.”