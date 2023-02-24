In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Spelling went on to share her experience with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s new venture and revealed that she learned how creators supposedly “get back to you” quicker if you send a tip.

“So I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more,’” the Mommywood author admitted. “I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn’t stop.”

Richards joined the online platform back in June 2022 after her daughter Sami — who just turned 18 at the time — launched her individual account. The Starship Troopers actress shares Sami and daughter Lola, 17, with ex Charlie Sheen. While Richards supported the teen’s decision, the Two and a Half Men alum, 57, “did not condone” her business venture at first but eventually came around.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Sheen exclusively told Us in a statement via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

The World is Not Enough actress, for her part, opened up to Us about her thought process behind her and her daughter joining the platform.

“My parents were always supportive of my career and they didn’t judge me for decisions I made when I was working and starting out as an actress,” Richards exclusively told Us in July 2022. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them, no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [to be] empowering them … and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”

She continued at the time: “I joined OnlyFans because one, I was not educated in what OnlyFans was at the time. My daughter got a lot of backlash when she signed up, which I thought was unfair. I really looked into seeing what OnlyFans is, and I think that it’s a brilliant platform. I think it really empowers the creator to control their content and to own the content, and also communicate with fans in a more dynamic way.”

