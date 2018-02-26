Tracee Ellis Ross has some killer styling chops — that’s not news. She’s pretty much fearless when it comes to wearing color and often goes for some of the most daring trends possible. Case in point: Ross’ outfit for the American Black Film Festival on Sunday, February 25.

The actress uploaded a shot of herself reclining in a next-level color-blocked blue and yellow outfit (which, yes, are leap year colors, so she’ll be set for this time of year in 2020) that proved that sometimes it’s cool to use one color scheme on the top, and then an entirely different hue on the bottom.

Not only was the Blackish actress wearing a Prabal Gurung gold panne velvet long sleeve turtleneck bodysuit, which she matched to her sunflower yellow Tyler Ellis clutch, but she was also wearing a gorgeous cobalt panne velvet draped floor length skirt from the Prabal Gurung collection. Both of the separates are velvet but the juxtaposition of warm and cool colors adds interest to an already richly textured look.

And much like the sheen on her millennial yellow Tyler Ellis minaudière (a.k.a. a structured clutch), Ross also wore luxurious shoes that gave off a satiny sheen — and, of course, they were blue like her skirt. The shoes in question: Giannico Daphne satin mule with a white crystal brooch. Think regal and aristocratic footwear with a baroque touch.

The lesson here? If you are mixing texture, be sure to add color coordination to add an extra level of tie-in to a look. The effect is seamless, polished and, of course, unforgettable.

