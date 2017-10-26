CFDA ~ @prabalgurung A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

How does a fashion lover show pride in their baseball team? If you’re Tracee Ellis Ross, you wear your team colors to celebrate up-and-coming-talent at the CFDA Fashion Fund Show and Tea at the Chateau Marmont.





The star of Blackish was supporting the Dodger’s world series bid last night while she attended the runway show the CFDA and Vogue — but she wasn’t wearing a fancy jersey or baseball cap. Instead the actress was rocking a stunning cerulean Prabal Gurung pleated frock that could also be described as … you guessed it: L.A. Dodgers blue.



Ross’s longtime stylist Karla Welch (who also happened to design the best white tee maybe ever) posted a snapshot of the actress to her Instagram account in which Ross not only serves good face, but also moral support. “I guess you can say we are doing our part for the #Dodgers …. #cfda #tap,” she captioned the shot.

And while Ross’s team may have lost the second game of the series, the rest of her look was winning. Not only did she coordinate her vivid red lipstick (we hear that she often wears red lipstick to kick workout, too) with a beautiful bright red hair wrap around her bun, but Ross also wore a to-die-for pair of patent red spikey Christian Louboutin stilettos and a gleaming black box clutch.



The icon is no stranger to a statement look. In fact, she not only rocked a hot pink sequined number that she designed herself out and about in New York, but she also wore a suit from her upcoming JC Penney collection (out November 12) to film an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



The common thread in all three looks? A kickass bright lipstick (either red or pink), fearless love of colorful frocks and of course, that Tracee Ellis Ross confidence — because when she’s not supporting her team, she’s supporting herself.

