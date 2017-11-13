Travis Takes On: CoolSculpting the Non-Surgical Alternative to Liposuction

Freeze the fat away! Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Debra Messing and Kris Jenner have all undergone Hollywood’s latest way of loosing fat, CoolSculpting! In this installment of Travis Takes On, Senior Reporter and self-proclaimed beauty addict Travis Cronin turns to a deep freeze in hopes of slimming his tummy with the help of cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jessica Plotnick ,PA-C, MMSc.

“CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared, non-surgical fat-reduction procedure that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat,” Plotnick tells Stylish.

What to expect? First, she checks the area that the patient would like to have treated, like the belly, inner and outer thighs, back flanks, under the chin and the butt to make sure there are enough fat cells to treat. Next, Plotnick continues, “A gel pad is placed over the skin to protect the outer layers. Then we clamp the device on and wrap the patient up with a maternity pillow for comfort and leave them to lay back and relax for 35 minutes as the machine does its job.” Plotnick says, “We’ve had some patients in here for hours as they target a bunch of different parts of the body, but not everyone wants to do it all in one go.”

Cronin says, “The machine clamping down on my fat didn’t hurt at all and the cold is only intense for a few seconds before the area goes numb. I actually fell asleep the first time!” but it’s not all sunshine, “The only tough part is when the machine is removed and the two-minute massage happens on the treated area, that was a little rough, pain-wise”

Cronin also says “The days after the procedure my treated areas were very sore, like I had done 1,000 crunches the night before. But it wasn’t unbearable and didn’t stop me from working out.”

As for the benefits, Plotnick explains, “Some patients start to see results after three weeks, but most experience the most dramatic results around two months and the body will continue to flush out fat cells for up to 4 months.”

Check out the video above to see the impressive before and after photos of Travis’ treated tummy!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!