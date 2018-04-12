Whether you’re schlepping around an outfit for happy hour tonight, lugging around some gym clothes or are vacation bound, the Ultimate Gym Bag is the answer to all your nomad prayers.

Deep enough to make Mary Poppins jealous, this gym bag boasts an array of useful pockets and pouches, perfect for storing everything from shoes to jewelry, and it even has a clip for your yoga mat! No wonder this trendy bag is literally everywhere this spring!

The Ultimate Gym Bag is perfect for everyday use, thanks to its plush laptop sleeve, water bottle holder, and cell phone pocket. And if you’re heading off somewhere for the weekend, the bag is amazing for discretely and safely carrying everything you need. It even has a compartment for dirty laundry!

One of the coolest – or should we say, hottest – features of the Ultimate Gym Bag is its heat-proof zippered compartment, ideal for storing still-hot hair tools when you’re on-the-go. Seriously, is there anything this bag can’t hold?

Snag the stylish Ultimate Gym Bag for just $40 bucks today, that’s 54% off the normal price for a limited time only!

