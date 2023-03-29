Let’s talk style! With a new season almost upon Us, it’s time to spring your wardrobe forward.

Transitioning your closet from winter to spring can be a daunting task — but fret not as Us Weekly’s video series, Statement of Style, will break down everything you need to about warm weather must-haves for 2023. We sat down with actress, podcaster, mom and fashionista Jana Kramer to dish on our favorite trends this season.

If florals come to mind when thinking of spring, your style senses are on point. Season after season, fashion takes inspiration from nature, and this year is no different. Quinta Brunson provided major fashion inspiration when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, in a sparkly flower-adorned gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-length number was covered in pink, white and orange flowers scattered throughout like a work of art. Kate Hudson also looked like a bouquet in Tamara Ralph at the same red carpet soirée.

Believe it or not, you too can blossom — even if you’re not on the red carpet. Brands like Walmart makes dressing for spring easy as they are currently offering a dainty Eloquii Flounce dress that is equipped with princess sleeves and a trendy pleated skirt. This frock can be worn to work with ballerina flats or crisp white sneakers and also out to dinner with friends with a pair of block heels.

Not into florals? That’s OK — this spring is also all about retro vibes. Think Riley Keough’s wardrobe in Daisy Jones & The Six. There’s something so carefree about flared pants, jumpsuits and fringe ponchos that were mostly popular in the ‘70s, and Kramer, 39, agrees. “I’ve always loved the boho trend,” Kramer told Us while discussing what to shop in the video above. “It’s very airy and soft.”

The Friday Night Lights alum drew attention to her “flowy” duster, adding, “I’ve had this one for a minute just because it’s easy to pair with anything, too. If you have to go to the grocery store … you can throw on a pair of sandals [with this] and make it look cute.”

Kramer is also loving the revival of the monochrome trend. “I’m noticing that being very matchy matchy [is in].”

Kerry Washington showed Us how it’s done when she attended the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5 in red vintage Marc Bouwer dress — the same look the late Whitney Houston wore in 1996. The Scandal alum, 46, paired the piece with crimson pumps, giving the ensemble a polished finish.