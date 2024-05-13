Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty: Editors Try First Aid Beauty’s Bronze and Glow Drops With Niacinamide

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested First Aid Beauty’s new Bronze + Glow Drops With Niacinamide, which retails for $28. 

While I’ve never used any bronzers in my life (I know, shocking), I was excited because I am a big First Aid Beauty fan. The brand is great for sensitive skin, and I can’t travel without First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream, which soothes my eczema flare ups around my eyes. 

Like the rest of the line, the Bronze + Glow Drops prioritize skin health through the star ingredients: niacinamide, glycerin and micro-pearls, which provide moisture, hydration and an “instant glow.” 

The makeup aspect kicks in with the bronze color, which creates a soft glow while also evening skin tone and blurring pores.

When I first applied the drops, I noticed that it felt like a serum and went on quite easily. I didn’t need a brush; I simply used my fingers to spread the liquid into my skin. (At the time of application, I only had on moisturizer and sunscreen.) 

Crista, for her part, applied it “into the hairline” to avoid dark lines. She gushed that the drops are a “perfect finishing touch” as it brightened up her face and gave her the “glow” she was looking for. 

Only $21! Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds Today

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — You Can Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

I felt it was pretty, subtle and ideal for a no-makeup makeup beat. 

What we loved most about the drops is that the product is buildable, meaning you can team mix it with skincare like moisturizer or a foundation to enhance one’s appearance. 

To see our full analysis, watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments sections on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. 

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!