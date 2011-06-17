Usher: Scent Is the “Greatest Tool of Seduction”

Usher may be best known for his sexy songs and killer body, but he's also quite a star in the fragrance industry. He debuted two scents — Usher HE for Men and Usher SHE for Women — back in 2007 and his most recent releases include UR For Women, UR for Men and Usher VIP. He's also the father of two sons (Usher V, 3, and Naviyd Ely, 2) and in honor of Father's Day, we got the 32-year-old dad to talk about grooming, staying in shape, and more.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's New Star Dads

How do you get ready for a night out?

"I take a bath and it's always good to brush your teeth! I do have a certain way to get my hair looking right. And of course I put on some 'smell good.' The greatest tool of seduction is to have the right scent so If I'm not wearing Usher He when I'm getting dressed, I'm concocting and experimenting with new scents for my fragrance line. I like to test market new blends while developing new scents for a real reaction."

Can you offer tips on picking the perfect scent for a man?

"Some men like a more aggressive fragrance but to each his own!" (FYI: He also says his most popular scent, Usher HE, is the perfect Father's Day gift for any dad).

PHOTOS: Us Weekly's Father's Day gift guide



How do you prep for a live performance?

"I usually play a mix on loop for the entire time that I'm getting ready. I also do a series of stretching exercises – about 50 crunches and 20 pushups. When I'm finally dressed and ready, I walk out of the dressing room door and then outside my door, my entire team is there to meet me. We get in a circle and I say a prayer to cover everyone in and out of the circle. Then go to the stage to give my fans the great show that they came to see."



How do you stay in shape when you're not on the road?

"Have you ever been around 2 toddlers?"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's buff boys

What are your plans for the summer?

"I have a very busy summer ahead. I'm looking forward to attending my foundation's, the Usher's New Look Foundation, World Leadership Conference and Awards which is in July, right after I perform at the Essence Music Festival. Then I'm back in the studio working on my next project."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!